Judge Rules Mom Is TOO Christian to Be a Parent
Maine judge even bans daughter from church. This isn’t parody — it’s America 2025
  
Martin Mawyer
The Antichrist Doesn’t Want You to See the Scaffolding
“Nothing to see here,” says the two-horned trickster
  
Martin Mawyer
Sleeping Giant - Islam Behind Bars
This eye-opening documentary investigates the little-known rise of Islamic radicalization within America’s prison system.
  
Martin Mawyer
Black Lives Matter: The REAL Inconvenient Truth
This hard-hitting investigative documentary examines the origins, ideology, and actions of the Black Lives Matter movement beyond its widely promoted…
  
Martin Mawyer
After School Satan Clubs
Stick a Pitchfork in It
  
Martin Mawyer
Hollywood’s Secret Blacklist? Please. The Real Action Is on the White List.
Save your coffee money. You’ll need it.
  
Martin Mawyer
Project Blue Beam vs. Bible Prophecy: How Do They Intersect?
Are governments preparing a false miracle—just as Scripture warns a global deception is coming?
  
Martin Mawyer
The Conservative Dilemma: Protect the Kids or Protect Our Freedom?
Denmark and Australia banned kids from social media — and Washington is watching.
  
Martin Mawyer
Rooted Hope: Israel's Place in God's Unchanging Plan
The Error of Replacement Theology
  
Alex Littlefield
Is Elon Musk the Antichrist? No. But He Is the Bulldozer Building the Road.
He won’t wear the Beast’s crown, but he’s laying the concrete for its kingdom.
  
Martin Mawyer
Apple of God's Eye: Linking Israel to America's Future
Why America’s destiny rises or falls with how we treat Israel.
  
Alex Littlefield
BREAKING: AI Detects Actors Are Actually Saying Words That Are Written for Them!
A tongue-in-cheek story that’s more tongue than cheek — and you’ll taste the truth.
  
Martin Mawyer
