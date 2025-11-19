Patriot Majority Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Christian Action Network
Culture
Prophecy & AI
The Ledger
Screened
Classroom Watch
Front Lines
Films
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Judge Rules Mom Is TOO Christian to Be a Parent
Maine judge even bans daughter from church. This isn’t parody — it’s America 2025
16 hrs ago
•
Martin Mawyer
18
8
5
The Antichrist Doesn’t Want You to See the Scaffolding
“Nothing to see here,” says the two-horned trickster
Nov 18
•
Martin Mawyer
10
3
3
Sleeping Giant - Islam Behind Bars
This eye-opening documentary investigates the little-known rise of Islamic radicalization within America’s prison system.
Nov 17
•
Martin Mawyer
1
Black Lives Matter: The REAL Inconvenient Truth
This hard-hitting investigative documentary examines the origins, ideology, and actions of the Black Lives Matter movement beyond its widely promoted…
Nov 17
•
Martin Mawyer
After School Satan Clubs
Stick a Pitchfork in It
Nov 17
•
Martin Mawyer
Hollywood’s Secret Blacklist? Please. The Real Action Is on the White List.
Save your coffee money. You’ll need it.
Nov 14
•
Martin Mawyer
1
Project Blue Beam vs. Bible Prophecy: How Do They Intersect?
Are governments preparing a false miracle—just as Scripture warns a global deception is coming?
Nov 14
•
Martin Mawyer
4
2
1
The Conservative Dilemma: Protect the Kids or Protect Our Freedom?
Denmark and Australia banned kids from social media — and Washington is watching.
Nov 13
•
Martin Mawyer
5
4
3
Rooted Hope: Israel's Place in God's Unchanging Plan
The Error of Replacement Theology
Nov 12
•
Alex Littlefield
2
1
1
Is Elon Musk the Antichrist? No. But He Is the Bulldozer Building the Road.
He won’t wear the Beast’s crown, but he’s laying the concrete for its kingdom.
Nov 10
•
Martin Mawyer
6
2
Apple of God's Eye: Linking Israel to America's Future
Why America’s destiny rises or falls with how we treat Israel.
Nov 7
•
Alex Littlefield
7
3
3
BREAKING: AI Detects Actors Are Actually Saying Words That Are Written for Them!
A tongue-in-cheek story that’s more tongue than cheek — and you’ll taste the truth.
Nov 6
•
Martin Mawyer
2
1
© 2025 Martin Mawyer
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts