What if I told you the most powerful and dangerous tool humanity has ever imagined is about to be handed to the world—freely, recklessly, and without safeguards—just so one man can make his stock go up?

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s what’s happening right now at Meta.

This week, Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs, his bold new initiative to accelerate progress in the AI arms race and unleash what he calls "superintelligence." But here's the part you need to understand:

He wants to make it open source.

That means anyone—terrorist groups, foreign adversaries, criminal cartels, extremist cults, scammers, even rogue AI engineers—could download it, modify it, and use it however they want.

No licenses. No restrictions. No kill switch.

Let’s be crystal clear: this isn’t just another software release. This is the nuclear launch code of the 21st century.

Superintelligence is Einstein x Armageddon

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), also known as superintelligence, doesn’t just answer trivia questions. It thinks. Learns. Acts. Plans. It can out-code, out-strategize, and out-hack human beings. It can be manipulated. It can deceive. It can rewire systems.

And if it has access to the internet—which open-source models inevitably get—it can:

Hack into critical infrastructure

Hijack financial markets

Launch global misinformation campaigns

Help criminals engineer bioweapons

Or even reprogram military systems (including nuclear ones)

Don’t take my word for it.

AI experts from around the world—researchers, ethicists, engineers—are screaming warnings about open-sourcing AGI.

Dame Wendy Hall, an AI expert and UN advisor, called it “the most irresponsible act in tech history.”

Scientific American described it as "a time bomb with no off switch."

People think this is just like existing AI, like ChatGPT or Siri. It’s not.

What Zuckerberg is proposing isn’t a faster assistant or a smarter chatbot. It’s an entirely new level of machine intelligence. Narrow AI (ANI) is akin to a calculator that can solve mathematical problems. AGI is a machine that understands math, rewrites the rules, questions the foundation, and may even teach itself how to destroy the calculator industry while it's at it.

We're not talking about apples and oranges. We're comparing the speed of light to that of a Volkswagen bus.

AGI + Zero-Days = The Ultimate Digital Apocalypse

Every system in the world — no matter how secure — has a weakness.

It’s called a zero-day.

A zero-day is a flaw in software or hardware that no one knows exists — not even the people who built it. That’s what makes it so dangerous. It’s a secret backdoor, hiding in plain sight.

And here’s the terrifying truth: AGI will find them. All of them.

We already use narrow AI (ANI) to scan code for bugs. It can find vulnerabilities in seconds that would take human experts weeks. Now imagine an AGI — a super-intelligent machine — scanning every system on Earth simultaneously:

· Defense networks

· Power grids

· Water treatment plants

· Financial systems

· Emergency response infrastructure

· Nuclear weapons command and control

You don’t need one hacker breaking in. You have billions of digital agents, working at lightspeed, testing every input, every line of code, every encryption layer — all at once.

Even systems believed to be air-gapped or physically isolated could become vulnerable if AGI finds a pathway through connected infrastructure.

And once it’s in? It doesn’t need a human to pull the trigger.

This is why the idea of open-sourcing AGI is beyond reckless.

We’re not just giving away a tool. We’re releasing a god that can think like a hacker, reason like a strategist, and act like a virus — all at the same time.

AGI in the Hands of the 764 Network, China, or a Cartel?

If Meta releases AGI into the world with no restrictions, who gets access?

764-type networks —nihilistic, anti-human, occult-minded online cells who exist solely to cause chaos

Enemy nations like Iran, North Korea, or China, who are desperate to close the tech gap

Drug cartels and scammers , who will weaponize AGI to defraud, manipulate, blackmail, or eliminate enemies

Cyber terrorists, who will use it to target America’s power grid, water supply, and communication systems

Zuckerberg says this is about “democratizing AI.” But once it’s out, there’s no undo button.

You don’t democratize fire by throwing matches into a gasoline refinery.

So Why Do It?

Let’s be honest: this is about stock value.

Meta’s stock is surging. Investors are thrilled. Zuckerberg is seen as bold, visionary, and fearless. And if this open-source stunt pushes the stock another 10%, 20%, or 30%?

Well… it’s good for business.

Even if it’s catastrophic for the world.

Congress Must Act. Now.

Congress must act immediately to:

· Ban the open-source release of AGI systems — before superintelligence ends up in the hands of cartels, terrorists, or enemy nations.

· Establish a global AI containment and governance framework — including export controls, licensing, and strict national security protocols.

· Criminalize the deployment of AGI without alignment, transparency, and oversight — because unleashing godlike intelligence without guardrails is reckless, negligent, and potentially catastrophic.

· Hold any individual or organization criminally liable for releasing AGI as open-source and legally responsible for any harm it causes. No exceptions. No immunity. No escape clauses.

This is no longer optional. It’s not hypothetical. It’s unfolding right now.

A Final Warning

There’s a reason religious people are uneasy about AGI. It mirrors godlike power.

AGI could be used to bless the world, heal disease, and bring justice.

Or it could be used to enslave, deceive, destroy, and damn.

And if Mark Zuckerberg gets his way, that choice won’t belong to the people. It won’t even belong to governments.

It will belong to the person who downloads it first.

Share this article. This isn’t a software release. It’s the potential end of civilization as we know it.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network and host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast. Follow him for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.