Sleeping Giant

Islam Behind Bars
Jan 30, 2026

This eye-opening documentary investigates the little-known rise of Islamic radicalization within America’s prison system. Through interviews, testimony from former inmates, expert analysis, and rare footage, the film reveals how extremist networks use incarceration as a fertile recruiting ground—turning vulnerable prisoners into devoted followers of radical Islamic ideology. From violent conversions and prison-based terror cells to the movement’s expanding influence on the streets after release, Sleeping Giant exposes a growing threat that government institutions and media outlets have largely ignored.

