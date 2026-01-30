Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

After School Satan Clubs

Stick a Pitchfork in It
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Jan 30, 2026

Across America, The Satanic Temple is pushing “After School Satan Clubs” into public elementary schools, claiming to promote empathy and free thought. But behind the smiling mascots and “educational” puzzles lies a darker agenda. This mini-documentary exposes the disturbing imagery, rituals, and beliefs that underpin the movement—and follows the parents and community members in Chesapeake, Virginia, who stood up to keep these satanic clubs out of their children’s schools.

Leave a comment

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture