When Senator Tommy Tuberville stood before the U.S. Senate and called for a nationwide ban on Sharia law — warning that “if we aren’t careful, America will look like Europe” — he was echoing the same alarm Christian Action Network sounded more than a decade ago.

First released in 2014, Europe’s Last Stand: America’s Final Warning is a chilling and timeless documentary that chronicles how radical Islam transformed Europe’s cities, laws, and culture — and how the same forces are now at work in America.

Filmed across multiple European nations, this documentary exposes the rise of Sharia-controlled “no-go zones,” the collapse of free speech, the persecution of Christians, and the moral vacuum created by secularism. It reveals how immigration, political appeasement, and cultural surrender have turned once-Christian nations into battlegrounds of faith and ideology.

What was once a warning has become prophecy fulfilled.

Today, as America faces the same crossroads, Europe’s Last Stand is not just history — it’s a final warning we ignore at our peril.

Leave a comment

Share