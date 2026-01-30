Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Transcript

Homegrown Jihad

The Terrorist Camps Around U.S.
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Jan 30, 2026

This gripping investigative documentary uncovers how extremist Islamic networks inside the United States recruit, convert, and train American citizens for radical causes. Through rare footage, survivor testimony, expert commentary, and evidence from federal investigations, the film exposes the hidden compounds, front groups, and indoctrination pipelines operating on U.S. soil. Homegrown Jihad: The Terrorist Camps Around U.S. reveals how vulnerable individuals are targeted and molded into loyal followers of extremist ideology—and why government agencies and the media have failed to confront this growing national security threat.

Discussion about this video

