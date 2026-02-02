Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Transcript

Stolen Rainbow

The Great Unmasking
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Feb 02, 2026

They told us the rainbow was about love, inclusion, and pride. But behind the slogans and parades lies a story that’s been carefully hidden — until now. Stolen Rainbow, a one hour documentary, pulls back the curtain on how a sacred biblical symbol was hijacked, politicized, and weaponized to reshape America’s moral foundation. This isn’t just another culture war. It’s the fight for the soul of a nation — and it begins with knowing the truth.

