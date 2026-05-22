China unleashes sanctions, military drills, and stark warnings after the United States accelerates billions in weapons deliveries to Taiwan

The United States has sold arms to Taiwan for decades. China has protested every time.

Beijing routinely condemns the transfers as interference in its internal affairs and demands an immediate halt. Statements from the Chinese Foreign Ministry often arrive within hours, followed by sanctions against American defense firms and warnings of serious consequences.

That pattern has remained consistent across multiple administrations. It continues today, but tensions are rising faster than before.

The latest major weapons package reached Congress on December 17, 2025. Valued at more than eleven billion dollars, the sale covered eight separate defense cases and represented one of the largest Taiwan arms notifications in recent years.

The package included eighty-two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, four hundred twenty Army Tactical Missile Systems, sixty M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, ALTIUS loitering munitions, Javelin missiles, TOW missiles, Harpoon support equipment, and helicopter spare parts. Taiwanese officials described the systems as critical to the island’s asymmetric defense strategy.

China reacted immediately.

Beijing accused Washington of encouraging Taiwanese separatism and undermining regional stability. Chinese authorities sanctioned more than 20 American defense contractors and 10 senior executives, freezing assets in China and prohibiting business activity with Chinese entities.

The response did not stop there.

Before the end of the year, the People’s Liberation Army launched major military exercises around Taiwan, widely viewed as a direct warning to both Taipei and Washington. Even a smaller package of aircraft parts approved in November 2025 triggered similar outrage from Chinese officials.

Now another fourteen-billion-dollar package is reportedly moving forward.

Taiwan’s legislature has already funded the proposal, which emphasizes advanced missile interceptors and counter-drone systems. President Trump has suggested portions of future arms sales could serve as leverage in broader negotiations with Beijing. At the same time, administration officials insist the overall U.S. position remains unchanged. Deliveries continue accelerating in 2026, with the total value of approved but undelivered weapons now nearing thirty-two billion dollars.

Last week, President Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during a summit held from May 13 through May 15. Taiwan reportedly dominated much of the discussion.

Xi described Taiwan as the most important issue in U.S.-China relations and warned that mishandling the matter could lead to direct clashes and even broader conflict. He stated plainly that Taiwan independence and peace across the Taiwan Strait “remain irreconcilable.”

President Trump later discussed the exchange aboard Air Force One.

According to the president, the two leaders discussed Taiwan's arms purchases and the growing military tensions surrounding the island. Trump offered no firm commitments regarding future weapons transfers but described the pending package as a significant negotiating tool. He also emphasized that he was not seeking a declaration of Taiwanese independence and urged both sides to reduce tensions.

“A war nine thousand five hundred miles away holds no appeal for me,” Trump reportedly told reporters.

Administration officials quickly reinforced the White House position.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that U.S. policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged and warned that any Chinese military action against the island would amount to a “terrible mistake.” The administration reiterated its support for maintaining stability and preserving the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, China continues preparing for the possibility of military action.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly instructed the People’s Liberation Army to accelerate readiness for a potential seizure of Taiwan. U.S. military and intelligence officials have warned for years that Beijing’s timeline for possible action appears to be narrowing.

On May 20, House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar defended the continued arms transfers during an appearance on Fox News.

Moolenaar pointed to the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability. He argued that arming Taiwan remains the clearest path to preserving peace and preventing Beijing from altering the balance of power by force.

The broader framework itself has not changed.

Congress and the White House continue to operate under the same longstanding policy framework that has governed Taiwan relations for decades. Bipartisan support remains strong. Weapons approvals continue moving forward. China continues to issue threats, impose sanctions, and stage military demonstrations in response.

The cycle repeats itself with increasing intensity.

The United States sells arms to Taiwan. China protests. Military drills follow. Deliveries proceed anyway. Deterrence depends on visible capability, and peace depends on whether that balance can hold.

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Dr. Alexis “Alex” Littlefield, a former Chief of Staff for Christian Action Network, holds a PhD in International Politics and has coordinated high-profile events with congressional staff and administration officials, including assistant secretaries and agency heads. Subscribe to his personal Substack page.