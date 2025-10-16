Last week, ten of the world’s biggest banks quietly announced they’re working together on a new “form of digital money.”

They used friendly phrases like “industry-wide offering” and “public blockchain.”

But make no mistake — this isn’t innovation. It’s consolidation.

Behind those polite banking words lies a plan to replace your dollar with a programmable, trackable, and controllable digital token—issued not by the government, but by the same corporate giants that fund censorship, ESG mandates, and political blacklists.

A United Front of Global Banks

The list reads like a roll call from the Financial G7:

Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, UBS, Santander, MUFG, and TD Bank.

They say their goal is to create a “1:1 reserve-backed form of digital money” tied to the U.S. dollar, euro, pound, and yen.

Sound familiar?

That’s the definition of a stablecoin — the same kind of digital token that crypto traders use to move money quickly online.

Only this time, it’s …