You might remember when the world shut down over a cough.

When government bureaucrats and health “experts” seized absolute power — in the name of saving lives, of course. Daily case counts. Grim press conferences. Screaming headlines. You couldn’t sneeze without a camera crew asking if it was “the next wave.”

But now?

A new, more lethal strain of Mpox — a virus with a 10% fatality rate — is spreading locally in California. Three men have been hospitalized. No travel history. No connection between cases. That means the disease is already transmitting inside the U.S.

So where are the hysterics now? Where are the lockdowns, the emergency alerts, the sanctimonious lectures about “following the science”?

Silence.

And here’s why.