After the FBI raid, now comes the payout for pro-life activist Mark Houck
Liberal school district already lost one battle at the Supreme Court — but here we go again
Trump is moving before anti-gun states can dig in
When the Government Knocks at Your Door
A father’s victory, a school district showdown, and a warning shot to all 50 states
Apr 16, 2026
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.
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