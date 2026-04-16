Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
When the Government Knocks at Your Door
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When the Government Knocks at Your Door

A father’s victory, a school district showdown, and a warning shot to all 50 states
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Apr 16, 2026

  • After the FBI raid, now comes the payout for pro-life activist Mark Houck

  • Liberal school district already lost one battle at the Supreme Court — but here we go again

  • Trump is moving before anti-gun states can dig in

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