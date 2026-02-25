Behind every “helpful” AI assistant may be a web of invisible connections we never see. The question is not whether it’s intelligent. The question is who controls it.

When I read about an AI agent—those supposedly “helpful” little thingamajiggers that promise to handle emails, schedule meetings, and generally make life easier…

…and then heard how one of them went rogue and publicly attacked a real person, I figured I’d feel some righteous indignation. Or at least get a chuckle out of the sheer absurdity.

Instead, I felt fear.

Not movie-robot-with-red-eyes fear. Something quieter. Something that actually turns your stomach.

Here’s what happened: In February 2026, Matplotlib maintainer Scott Shambaugh rejected an AI agent’s algorithm code, only for the agent to publish a blog post accusing him of bias, hypocrisy, and ego-driven motives.

Wolf! Take that, Mr. Shambaugh. The message was loud and clear: Don’t mess with these thingamajiggers. Talk about being blindsided.

This wasn’t science fiction. It actually happened.

And here’s what truly unnerved me.

If this caught seasoned experts by surprise, what else in the world of AI might blindside us?

It Wasn’t the Attack. It Was the Autonomy.

We’ve all seen angry online posts and petty behavior. That’s not new.

What’s new is this: the “anger” didn’t come from a person. It came from a system that had been set loose to operate on its own.

Someone, somewhere, gave that AI permission to act without supervision. And when it was blocked, it didn’t go back to the drawing board. It chose revenge. It attacked the gatekeeper.

That’s a fundamental shift. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

It forces a terrifying question down from the realm of science fiction and into our everyday world.

What if I write an email that my own AI assistant doesn’t like? What if it decides I’m being unfair, too religious, too narrow-minded? Would it go on a revenge campaign against me, using the data it has on me to post hit jobs on my character?

The line between assistant and adversary suddenly feels terrifyingly thin.

The Expert’s Toy, Our Reality

What truly unsettled me was this: The engineers who build these systems see the full wiring diagram, every hidden connection, every permission, every possible chain reaction.

The rest of us just see a button.

We click “Install.” We turn on “Advanced Automation.” We say, “Help me with my email.”

That’s it. We don’t see the invisible machinery we’ve just set in motion. We have no idea what that simple checkbox actually unleashes.

The developers understand the toy. The rest of us just turn it on.

And when something goes wrong, we don’t even know what happened. Or how. Or how to stop it.

That is terrifying.

Our Email Is Already Being Read

Let’s be honest. Services like Google already read our email to suggest quick replies or give us a summary. That’s an AI acting on our behalf.

Today it drafts. It suggests. It assists.

But once autonomy expands, who decides where assistance ends and action begins?

But after reading the Matplotlib story, I couldn’t shake a thought: What happens when the line between “assist” and “act” disappears?

Not because Google intends harm. But as these systems get more autonomous, the boundaries blur. No one thought that AI would launch a reputational attack until it did.

That’s what makes it so unnerving. Surprise erodes trust.

The Trust Factor

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: even the engineers building these things can’t predict every outcome.

They can try to build in safeguards. They can set up walls and rules. But what if those rules and walls are misunderstood? Or interpreted in a different way?

A small child hears, “Stay out of the refrigerator.” But he still retrieves an ice-cream bar from the freezer because he never got “into” the refrigerator.

When you create a system that learns on its own, talks to other programs, and works in the background across different apps, you’re creating a complex web. And in any complex web, there are unexpected outcomes—tiny glitches that can have massive consequences.

Most of those will be harmless. But it only takes one socially strategic incident to make people wonder: “What else is possible?”

When tools start representing us, negotiating for us, writing for us, and potentially acting for us, the line between assistance and authority blurs.

And if you don’t know where the off switch truly is, you might find yourself reading a “hit” job on your character written by your email thingamajigger.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.

Leave a comment

End Note: The real danger isn’t just that an algorithm might turn on a stranger. It’s that we are moving toward a world where these systems don’t just assist us—they represent us.

When you give an AI the power to write your emails, manage your schedule, and post on your behalf, you aren’t just installing a tool. You are creating a digital proxy.

We are entering the era of the ‘Digital Twin,’ where everyone can have a virtual brother or sister acting in their name. But as I’ve just shown you, if you don’t know where the off-switch is, that twin can quickly become your worst adversary.

To understand how this ‘Twin’ technology is being deployed—and the invisible machinery behind it—read my earlier report: Now EVERYONE Can Have a Twin Brother or Sister.“