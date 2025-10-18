There are books that inform, books that disturb, and then there are books that expose.

When Evil Stops Hiding does all three — and does so with the precision of an investigator and the conviction of a preacher.

In this harrowing yet deeply spiritual exposé, author Martin Mawyer, founder and president of Christian Action Network, pulls back the curtain on a world most Americans would rather pretend doesn’t exist.

It’s a world of online cults, digital sadism, and ritualized evil—groups like 764, The Com, and the Order of Nine Angles—operating in the shadows of social media platforms that millions of children use every day.

What separates Mawyer’s work from sensational true-crime retellings is the moral clarity that underpins every page.

His investigation is meticulous and documented—built from court records, federal affidavits, and evidence from law enforc…