The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, where a significant share of global oil supply passes through a narrow and vulnerable corridor each day.

As of this writing, the world is watching a clock.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran. A deadline. A demand. And a message that could not be clearer: comply, or face consequences unlike anything seen before.

Precisely, earlier today, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

For many Americans, that makes sense.

Pressure leads to surrender.

Escalation leads to negotiation.

At some point, the other side decides the cost is too high and backs down.

That is how most of us understand conflict.

But what if that assumption is wrong?

A Different Definition of Victory

History offers a warning.

During the Soviet–Afghan War, one of the world’s most powerful militaries attempted to crush a determined, Islamic enemy, the Mujahideen. The Soviet Union had superior firepower, superior resources, and every conventional advantage.

And yet, they lost.

Not because they were defeated in a single decisive battle, but because they were drawn into a conflict where the other side did not measure victory the same way.

For the fighters opposing them, victory was not defined by territory or treaties.

Victory meant continuing the fight.

Victory meant refusing to surrender.

Victory meant outlasting a superpower.

And when the Soviets withdrew, that alone became proof, in their eyes, that God had granted them victory, a belief that soon became a powerful recruitment message for future jihadists.

When Pressure Backfires

This is where the current moment becomes more complicated than it appears.

If a group believes that:

Endurance is victory

Sacrifice is honorable

Death in battle is not defeat

…then the very tools meant to force surrender can produce the opposite effect.

What is intended as overwhelming pressure can be interpreted as validation.

What is meant to break resolve can actually strengthen it.

Iran: A Test Case in Real Time

That brings us back to today.

The question is not simply whether Iran will respond to pressure.

The question is how different elements within Iran interpret that pressure.

Because Iran is not a monolith.

There are:

leaders concerned with stability and survival

citizens who want to avoid catastrophe

and ideological power centers, particularly within groups like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Death to America), that may see the world very differently

For some, the message from Washington may sound like a warning.

For others, the very tools meant to force surrender, even the threat of civilizational collapse, can produce the opposite effect.

A test.

A challenge.

Even an opportunity.

Two Possible Outcomes, One Deeper Question

In the hours ahead, one of two broad paths will emerge.

Iran could step back, ease tensions, and avoid escalation.

Or it could hold its ground, risking a much wider conflict.

But here is the deeper question that will remain long after tonight passes:

If one side expects surrender, and the other side may not even recognize surrender as a meaningful option…what happens then?

The Danger We May Not See

It is possible that pressure will work.

It is also possible that it will not.

But if we misunderstand how the other side defines victory, we risk misreading everything that follows.

Because in some conflicts, the most dangerous opponent is not the one who wants to win.

It is the one who believes they already have, simply by refusing to lose.

Leave a comment

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.