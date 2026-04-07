Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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Bev Widdes's avatar
Bev Widdes
19h

I believe you may be right. Destruction is not just based on who loses the most toys. The question then becomes which civilization is being destroyed?

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Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
7h

What is shocking is the fact that the Iraqi government is telling children to stand in front of power plants to act as human shields. The Roman Catholic Church did something very similar in its infamous "Childrens' Crusade". Hitler used this technique near the end of WWII by inducting teenager boys to serve in his army, while teenage girls were encouraged to "have a baby for the Fuehrer" in order to advance his plans for a thousand year reign of Nazism across the world. Both failed spectacularly. Albert Einstein pointed out that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Those who promote Socialism say that the reason Socialism has failed before is because it wasn't "done right". There's no way to "do Socialism right" because it's inherently wrong, just like Nazism and Islam are wrong.

Prophecy states that Iraq and Israel's other enemies will be destroyed in the battle of Armageddon, but that doesn't mean we can relax and let things take their course. In both World Wars, enemy forces worked their way into the U.S., but fortunately were caught. We must be alert and aware, because our enemies are good at hiding in plain sight.

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