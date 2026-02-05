You did not land here by accident.

This page exists for one reason: to make sure you do not miss what is unfolding in the battle over artificial intelligence, power, and control. This trial promises to be the Super Bowl of all Civil Court Cases to date.

Musk vs. OpenAI is not a tech podcast. It is not commentary for passive observers. It is a briefing series examining one of the most consequential conflicts of our time, a legal, moral, and civilizational fight over who controls intelligence that may soon exceed human capacity.

This series follows the lawsuit, the players, and the deeper implications the headlines avoid.

What this series is about

Elon Musk helped create OpenAI to prevent artificial intelligence from becoming a threat to humanity.

OpenAI now races toward artificial superintelligence while consolidating power, shielding its operations from scrutiny, and aligning with forces never intended to wield such influence.

This is not about personalities.

It is about control.

Each episode breaks down what is happening in clear language, without hype, without fear-porn, and without Silicon Valley spin.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding.