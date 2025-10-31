Antifa acts like a chimera from ancient myth, a creature that shifts shape and survives every strike.

This loose constellation of anti-fascist groups has slipped through crackdowns for years. They move quickly from street clashes to online organizing or neighborhood aid projects.

Label one cell as a terrorist, and it breaks apart into smaller cells that continue the work.

Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) describe Antifa as “decentralized” and composed of “ad-hoc affinity groups” that form for an event and then fade away.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) calls it a “highly decentralized array of autonomous groups.”

After the 2020 riots, when Antifa was linked to violence in Portland and other cities, it went quieter, blending into mutual aid networks and digital forums, as noted in aligned Foundation for Defense of Democracies analyses.

This fluid structure allows it to dodge major hits, with federal arrests reaching only a few rioters among hundreds of cases.

Recent steps in Washington show that the fight is underway, but most measures still target the street-level actors.

In May 2024, House Republicans introduced the Unmasking Antifa Act (H.R. 8248), a bill that would make it a federal crime to wear masks or disguises during violent protests. Its aim is to expose the black-clad crowds that smash windows and clash with police.

President Trump, building on his 2024 campaign vows to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, fulfilled the promise with a September 22, 2025, executive order labeling it a domestic terrorist threat.

In a September 2025 ABC News interview, he said he would treat Antifa like foreign terror groups, using counterterrorism tools to freeze assets and expand investigations.

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed this approach in Senate hearings, promising to prioritize “left-wing extremism” such as Antifa.

These proposals build on Trump’s 2020 directive that asked federal agencies to assess Antifa as a domestic threat, leading to limited arrests during the George Floyd protests. Critics warn that such steps risk overreach.

The Brennan Center argues that sweeping terrorism labels could target peaceful activists or journalists covering demonstrations. The ACLU has sued over similar mask laws, calling them instruments to chill dissent.

Still, Antifa’s real advantage lies in its slipperiness.

Reuters reported in 2020 that after threats of crackdowns, activists shifted from riots to online “accelerationism” tactics.

By 2025, the movement had splintered further, with former members rebranding as “community defense” outfits, according to a New York Post profile of ex-members who joined new extremist circles.

That is why the focus should now turn to financial networks—the weak spot.

Antifa’s operations rely on bail funds, gear, and travel money from crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe or the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund. Larger support often flows through mutual aid channels tied to unions or nonprofits with overlapping activist agendas.

In September 2025, Representative Chip Roy and House Republicans called for a select committee to investigate “Antifa terror campaigns” and their funders.

Representative Lance Gooden demanded a Department of Justice inquiry into the National Lawyers Guild for alleged Antifa ties and financial support. The Government Accountability Institute has tracked “dark money” connections to the Open Society Foundations, which distributed $80 million to activist organizations with ideological overlap.

Have there been arrests of donors? Not yet.

As of October 2025, there are no high-profile indictments of funders, though the first Antifa-linked terrorism charges came on October 16 for a Texas ICE attack.

The FBI has pursued rioters, including a 2020 Portland case linking Antifa affiliates to arson, but the funding trails remain obscure. Legal experts note that proving donors knowingly financed violent activity remains the critical barrier.

Trump’s advisers have discussed RICO charges against Antifa-linked networks, but progress has been slow.

To prevail, Congress should modernize laws such as the PATRIOT Act to enhance nonprofit transparency and accountability. The Unmasking Act exposes faces; now it is time to unmask the checkbooks.

After years of unrest, the next step is not rhetoric but resolve—holding the enablers accountable through steady, principled law enforcement.

Dr. Alexis “Alex” Littlefield, Chief of Staff for Christian Action Network, holds a PhD in International Politics and has coordinated high-profile events with congressional staff and administration officials, including assistant secretaries and agency heads. Subscribe to his personal Substack page.