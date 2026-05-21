Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
UFOs and the Bible: Are Christians Prepared?
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UFOs and the Bible: Are Christians Prepared?

Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
May 21, 2026

UFO files could produce ontological shock for Christians.

Inter-dimensional entities? What are they? We have answers.

Four types of alien species: Greys. Nordics. Reptilians. Insectoids.

Strange phenomena in the Bible.

Where is God in all this?

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