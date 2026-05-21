Shout Out Patriots PodcastUFOs and the Bible: Are Christians Prepared?11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:51-24:51Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.UFOs and the Bible: Are Christians Prepared?Martin MawyerMay 21, 20261ShareTranscriptUFO files could produce ontological shock for Christians.Inter-dimensional entities? What are they? We have answers.Four types of alien species: Greys. Nordics. Reptilians. Insectoids.Strange phenomena in the Bible.Where is God in all this?Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShout Out Patriots PodcastNews and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMartin MawyerRecent EpisodesMuslim Prayer Room in a Public School?Apr 28 • Martin MawyerWhen the Government Knocks at Your DoorApr 16 • Martin MawyerThe Vote that Steals Your VoiceMar 26 • Martin MawyerClash of Giants: The Reality Check Facing Musk, OpenAI, and MicrosoftMar 19 • Martin MawyerThe Real Meaning of AGIMar 10 • Martin MawyerThe Trial That Could Hinge on a Paper TrailFeb 27 • Martin MawyerThe Fate of Civilization is At StakeFeb 18 • Martin Mawyer