They told us faith was fading in America. That the old stories, the old institutions, the old Book — it was done. That people no longer needed the scriptures, the songs, the Sunday-morning rituals.

But if you peer beneath the surface, if you look at the numbers creeping up behind the headlines, you’ll see something quite different: a quietly rising tide of spiritual engagement.

The Bible: not just still alive — booming

Here’s one part of the story: in the United States, sales of the Bible have surged. In 2024, through October, the number of copies sold hit roughly 13.7 million, a 22 % rise over the same period the year before. In the U.K., between 2019 and 2024, Bible sales jumped some 87 % — an astonishing rebound.

What’s driving this?

Publishers don’t mince words: “We’re in a golden age of Bible publishing,” said one.

New editions, youth-editions, graphic Bibles, stylized covers, and robust marketing are part of it.

But wait — there’s a deeper current. According to the American Bible Society, the number of Americans who say they read the Bible outside church at least three times a year rose from 38 % to 41 % in their latest survey — translating to about ten million more people

So, amid a backdrop of secularism, religion-unaffiliated labels rising, and many assuming the church’s influence is waning — the data says otherwise. People are asking questions. They’re opening the Book. They’re buying the Book. That’s worth pausing on.

It’s not only in bookstores. The search for meaning is going mobile.

Bible apps, devotion tools, and online scripture engagement are increasingly getting traction. The shift is unmistakable: theology once confined to pews is now in pockets.

Christian music: the soundtrack of resurgence

Now switch tracks from pages to playlists.

While the broader music-streaming industry is still growing, its growth is decelerating.

For example: in the U.S., total on-demand audio streams were up 4.6 % in early 2025, down from 8 % a year earlier.

But within this plateau, guess which genre is bucking the trend? Christian/gospel music.

According to multiple analyses, Christian music has seen streaming growth of ~60 % globally over five years, and in the U.S. it’s among the fastest-growing genres.

The narrative here: songs that once belonged largely to church sanctuaries or Christian radio are now breaking into mainstream listening streams—commutes, gyms, playlists, TikTok.

A younger, streaming-native audience is discovering faith via beats and lyrics, not just sermons. The audience profile is 60 % female, 30 % millennial, and overwhelmingly streaming-first.

Why now? What’s changed?

Here’s where the story gets interesting. Christian culture is not just surviving—it’s adapting, innovating, and aligning with the mood of the moment.

We live in times of mounting uncertainty: economic stress, culture wars, identity crises. In such a climate, many seek grounding. The Bible and faith give a narrative, a story bigger than the self.

The formats are new. A Bible isn’t just a plain hardcover anymore — you’ve got journaling editions, graphic-novel Bibles, youth-focused designs. Scripture is being made relevant for a generation raised on TikTok rather than Sunday school.

Music, too, has morphed. It’s not worship ONLY inside a church: it’s a background in everyday life, with the beat of the gospel replaced by the gospel in your earbuds.

Younger listeners (Gen Z, Millennials) are less hostile to spirituality than we assumed. They may not always flock to traditional institutions—but they are curious about meaning, identity, story. And Christian content is capturing some of that curiosity.

What it means — and why it matters

For writers, policymakers, church leaders, cultural analysts: this isn’t a niche blip. It matters. Because if faith is reviving — quietly, digitally, musically — then the assumptions many hold about religion’s future may need revisiting.

Churches might need to consider less “how do we survive” and more “how do we show up where people already are.”

Music ministries, devotion apps, social media scripture commentary—all become front-lines of engagement. For publishers, the boom in Bibles tells us there’s appetite. Evangelicals and traditions beyond might take note: the market is shifting.

Yet we must be cautious, too. A rising number of Bible sales doesn’t automatically equal deep discipleship, and a rising stream count doesn’t guarantee a changed life. These are signals, not assurances.

Engagement is the first step; growth in meaning and community may still be lagging. This is why, in part, publications like the Majority Report are necessary and need to grow.

Conclusion: a revival in plain sight

So yes—the story many assumed was ending may in fact be rebooting. The Bible is not merely surviving—it’s selling. Christian music isn’t just being streamed—it’s being listened to at scale.

The digital age is not the enemy of faith—it may be its new vessel.

In a world of noise, churn, and change, many people are choosing an anchor. They’re turning pages once again. They’re hitting play on songs about hope. They’re opening apps that speak of transcendence. And if you ask me, that’s worth watching.

