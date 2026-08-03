Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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James's avatar
James
1d

AMERICA DOESN'T RECOGNIZE ICC SCREW THESE CORRUPT TYRANTS JUSTICES

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mrkdvsn's avatar
mrkdvsn
1d

War criminal Netanyahu needs to be brought to justice through a lower LEGITIMATE court

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