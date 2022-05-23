Trump-backed JR Majewski talks about his stunning primary victory

Republican congressional candidate JR Majewski joins Shout Out Patriots to discuss how he’s going to change the good-old-boy Republican network if he wins Ohio’s 9th district race.

Majewski shot to national fame last year when he painted a mammoth lawn landscape portrait of Donald Trump.

Now, with Donald Trump’s endorsement, the former nuclear energy worker seems perched to unseat Democrat Marcy Kaptur who has held the congressional seat for nearly 40 years.

