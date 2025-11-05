Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
Nov 6

It's shocking what hospitals--and some doctors--will get away with. If you are a believer and this happens to you, those trying to cheat you picked the wrong person to cheat. God sees all and knows all, and He does not like His children getting cheated. There's a part where you have to let God take care of it, but there's also nothing wrong with you doing your own investigating. If we stand up for ourselves, we can get the rot out of public institutions--without adopting an extremist culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Mawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture