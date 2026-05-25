There was a time when America’s brightest minds wanted to build faster cars, cure diseases, or invent a better toaster.

Today, those goals are considered almost primitive. Now, the tech elite have focused their craftsmanship on a singular, terrifying purpose:

Creating a digital God.

And if you dare stand in the way of this progress, look out. Under their theory, this Artificial God will single you out for eternal punishment, torture, or even death.

Who is thinking this way?

It’s not a mystery. You could easily guess: the ultra-wealthy engineers and investors of Silicon Valley. They envision an all-knowing digital superintelligence capable of surpassing humanity itself.

While ordinary Americans struggle to pay mortgages, raise children, and hold families together, some of the wealthiest men on earth are spending fortunes trying to engineer digital immortality.

They call it progress. At least, that’s what we’re told.

But beneath the glossy presentations, billion-dollar AI announcements, and smiling executives promising an “era of abundance,” something frighteningly disturbing is happening.

A growing number of technologists are beginning to speak less like engineers and more like prophets. They are openly talking about defeating death, merging man with machine, and transcending the limitations of humanity.

Some even speak about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) as if it were a coming messiah—to be worshipped, extolled, obeyed, and served.

If that sounds unnerving, good. It should keep you up at night.

Here is the uncomfortable truth inside Silicon Valley you are never meant to hear:

Far from being fringe internet conspiracy material, these ideas are circulating among the most powerful companies and investors on Earth.

Don’t believe me? Please don’t take my word for it. Look it up yourself.

You’ll soon discover it’s not the “alien” files being dumped by the Pentagon that should have us concerned. It’s the massive server farms rising across America that promise to upload human consciousness into machines someday.

Aliens? Who cares about outer space when an infrastructure capable of controlling mankind is being planted in states across America—built not by extraterrestrials, but by the computer fingers of the Silicon Priesthood?

Remember when we were told the internet was just a tool to help us buy books faster?

Now, tech billionaires are debating whether mankind should merge with machines before an artificial superintelligence takes control of civilization. Totally normal civilization stuff.

One of the most revealing aspects of the modern AI movement is how overtly religious its language has become. Artificial intelligence is no longer described merely as software. It is framed as a savior, a solution to human suffering, a force capable of ending scarcity, and a pathway to immortality.

Tech visionaries like Ray Kurzweil actively preach about “the Singularity”, a moment when machine intelligence surpasses humanity so dramatically that civilization transforms overnight. It is, for all intents and purposes, a technological rapture.

For Christians, this should sound deeply familiar. The very first temptation in the Garden of Eden was not simply a desire for knowledge. It was the promise: “Ye shall be as gods.” That ancient temptation has never disappeared. It is simply a vastly upgraded software and hardware system.

Perhaps the strangest part of all is that the AI movement understands the spiritual nature of what it is creating, even if it refuses to use biblical terms. Entire subcultures have emerged around AI development that function exactly like digital-age religious sects.

Take the influential online community known as LessWrong.

From these tech-safety circles emerged the disturbing concept of “Roko’s Basilisk.” This thought experiment proposes that a future, all-powerful AI will retroactively punish anyone who knew it might exist but failed to help bring it into reality.

Think about that for a moment.

A future omniscient entity. Judging humanity. Punishing non-believers. At this point, it stops being computer science and becomes a technologically upgraded religion. Even more unsettling: many of the people involved in these early philosophy circles are now top executives and safety advisors at major AI corporations today.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley investors continue pouring hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure with religious urgency.

Why?

Because they fear whoever builds superintelligence first will effectively control the future of civilization. This fear has created a technological arms race where caution is viewed as weakness. The logic becomes: “We must build the machine god before our enemies do.”

And just like that, the traditional safety principles get flipped upside down.

Instead of slowing down because the technology is dangerous, they accelerate because they fear losing control of it to someone else. Again: totally normal civilization stuff.

But beneath the sarcasm lies immediate, tangible danger. When societies begin to treat algorithms as infallible, human responsibility disappears. “The algorithm decided” becomes the modern excuse for corporate and governmental overreach.

Right now, AI systems already deny bank loans, automate corporate hiring, and curate the exact information billions of people see on their screens. Governments are increasingly relying on these automated systems for surveillance and public policy decisions.

And when those systems fail? Nobody is responsible. No human takes the blame. After all, the machine decided. Questioning the algorithm is rapidly becoming a form of modern heresy.

That may sound extreme today. Then again, ten years ago, the idea of AI-generated voices, deepfake faces, automated relationships, and robots that can outrun human athletes sounded like science fiction, too.

The deeper issue here is not the technology itself.

Technology can be used for tremendous good. The real danger emerges when humanity begins to seek salvation through its own creations rather than through God. That is the exact pattern repeated throughout human history. Civilizations build idols. Then, inevitably, they bow before them.

Silicon Valley may insist it is merely building smarter machines. But listening to them speak, it sounds far more like they are trying to build the first man-made god in human history.

And that should concern every single one of us.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.