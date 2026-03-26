Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
The Vote that Steals Your Voice
0:00
-23:16

The Vote that Steals Your Voice

Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Mar 26, 2026

  • How a simple “vote for me” message can hijack your account and turn your voice against your own friends and followers

  • Why today’s scams are evolving beyond money, and what happens when trust itself becomes the target

  • The growing AI arms race and what it means for the future of identity, influence, and digital security

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