How a simple “vote for me” message can hijack your account and turn your voice against your own friends and followers
Why today’s scams are evolving beyond money, and what happens when trust itself becomes the target
The growing AI arms race and what it means for the future of identity, influence, and digital security
The Vote that Steals Your Voice
Mar 26, 2026
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.
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