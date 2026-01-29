A warning few are ready to hear. When AI and biology merge, even a teenager in a garage could become a global threat.

There are moments when the people building our future accidentally reveal the truth. Not a polished talking point. Not a marketing slogan. A moment of honesty. A moment when the mask slips.

Sam Altman, the man behind OpenAI, just had one of those moments.

During a recent town hall, Altman warned that the biggest threat to humanity is no longer political division, nuclear weapons, or even global war.

It is the merger of artificial intelligence with biological weapons.

According to him, the current safety systems used to block dangerous biological requests will fail.

Not eventually. Not someday.

But now. This year.

That is not a prediction. It is a countdown.

Altman admitted something the public has never heard so plainly from the man who helped unleash this technology. He said the safety nets cannot keep up with the models' intelligence.

Filters will fail. Censorship barriers will collapse. A single malicious person, or a small hidden group, will be able to do things that once required a billion-dollar laboratory.

This is the moment every Watchman has been warning about.

For years, we have been told that the real concerns about AI were philosophical.

Fairness. Copyright. Job losses. Political bias.

The tech press has been obsessed with these small topics because they are safe to talk about. They do not require moral courage. They do not require leadership.

But what happens when the machines know enough biology to design something a teenager could grow in his cousin’s garage?

What happens when the same systems that can write poetry and fix your tax return can also quietly modify a virus or build a toxin recipe that no filter can catch.

What happens when a hostile nation, or a suicidal movement, or someone controlled by pure hatred finally asks the models the right questions?

Suddenly, the debate about copyright feels like rearranging chairs on the Titanic.

The government is not ready for this. Not even close.

We have senators who still cannot operate their own Instagram accounts, while Silicon Valley is handing teenagers the keys to Pandora’s box.

We have bureaucracies that require months just to answer a letter. Our courts are still using legal assumptions from the 1990s, while Silicon Valley is racing ahead with 2030-level capabilities.

There is no firewall between these worlds or an adult in Washington who understands the scale of what is coming.

And that is exactly why Altman’s comment matters.

Not because he said it. But because of what it means. He has seen the intelligence levels of his own systems. He knows what the next generation of models will be capable of.

He understands that once this knowledge leaves the walls of a private company and enters the open source, it spreads everywhere. You cannot put that toothpaste back in the tube.

Imagine a world where the most devastating weapons are downloadable.

That is not a science fiction movie. That is a warning from the man who helped build the technology that makes it possible.

My readers know that I approach these issues through the eyes of a Watchman.

When the walls are cracking, you do not stay silent. You do not wait for government approval. You do not whisper. You sound the trumpet. You tell the people the truth, even if the people in power would rather you talk about anything else.

This is one of those moments.

AI is no longer simply a political debate. It is now a national survival debate. It is a moral debate. It is a biblical debate.

The merging of artificial intelligence with biological knowledge creates new temptations for the wicked, new vulnerabilities for the innocent, and new opportunities for evil to operate behind a screen and a keyboard.

Scripture warns that in the last days, knowledge will increase and wickedness will multiply. We are living in an age when knowledge expands so rapidly that even its creators fear what lies ahead.

2026. That was the warning. And Washington sleeps while Silicon Valley is nervous. And families, churches, and ordinary citizens are left standing in the middle, completely unprepared.

Which is why voices like ours matter. We are building a Watchman community because the world is moving into an age when Christians cannot afford to be passive.

We need discernment. We need truth. We need courage. And we need people who understand what is coming before it arrives.

The age of AI-powered bio threats is not a theory. It is a warning. And the window to prepare is closing fast.

