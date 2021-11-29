The supply-chain crisis for dummies. Hey Biden! We‘re not stupid! - Audio

Joe Biden says Americans aren’t smart enough to understand the supply-chain crisis. Really? Are we that stupid? We break down the crisis so Americans know who to blame when they can’t find the gifts they are searching for this Christmas season.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder and special guest, Bob Hinkle, the CEO of Southwestern Trucking in Atlanta. From ships stuck at sea to goods stuck in warehouses and waiting for delivery, we show you where to point your finger.