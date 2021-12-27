Patriot Majority Report

Shout Out Patriots Podcast
The shocking headlines of 2021 that made us question our sanity…and America’s future.
Martin Mawyer
Dec 27, 2021

News headlines are supposed to grab our attention, for sure. But should they make us scream? Holler? Pull our hair out? Or laugh until we cry? We wrap up 2021 with a grab bag full of funny, ridiculous, and eye-popping headlines that made us all cringe this past year.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder and a few other guests to draw the craziest headlines of 2021 out of a Santa hat. Prepare yourself for a wild, mocking ride on the backs of such zany stories as ‘Bugs are racists too’, ‘Kentucky school principal gets a lap dance,’ and many other headlines that even Ripley’s ‘Believe It Or Not’ might have to fact-check.

Patriots. They need a voice. We give it to them.

