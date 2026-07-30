Across the United States, public school districts have adopted written protocols commonly called “gender support plans”. “These documents set out how staff will respond when a frequently confused and insecure adolescent is coerced or cajoled by adults and older students into a gender identity different from the student’s biological sex.

The plans routinely address preferred name, pronouns, bathroom and locker-room access, and clothing. In many districts, the same protocols instruct staff to withhold the information from parents unless the student consents. With significant encouragement from adults and peers, a student requests a new name and pronouns. Staff promptly begin using them at school.

At Baird Middle School in Ludlow, Massachusetts, during the 2020–21 school year an 11-year-old girl was socially transitioned at school.

School officials, including a counselor and a librarian who identified as nonbinary, held private meetings with her, provided pro-LGBT materials, and encouraged her to adopt a male name and nonbinary pronouns.

The student’s school Google account started receiving “unsolicited LGBTQ-themed video suggestions”. They continued this process even after the parents, who had already arranged private counseling for their daughter’s depression and gender questions, explicitly directed the school not to discuss the matter with her.

Staff used the new name and pronouns with the student while deliberately using her legal name and female pronouns when speaking with the parents.

The record shows active adult encouragement and facilitation by school personnel toward a vulnerable middle-school student, conducted against the parents’ stated wishes and without their knowledge. Official records and communications with parents continue to use the legal name and sex-based pronouns. Students often bring a change of clothes and alter their appearance after arriving at school, then reverse the change before returning home.

The school treats the entire arrangement as confidential.

This practice is not limited to Ludlow, Massachusetts. Districts in Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan, California, and other states have operated under such policies.

In Madison, Wisconsin, the district’s guidance applied to children of any age and required staff to use one set of names and pronouns with the student while using another with the parents.

In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, federal officials in 2026 opened enforcement actions under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) [1] after parents reported that schools had facilitated changes in presentation and pronouns without their knowledge.

When a student of one sex appears at school in the clothing of the other sex, the school affirms the presentation as part of the support plan. The same plan then treats that visible change as information that must be kept from the parents.

The result is a dual reality: one identity maintained among staff and peers, another maintained in the home.