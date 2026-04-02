Religious expression is increasingly being overtaken by a fog of unpredictable consequences.

In this modern age of social media, we’re told that what “trends” is what matters. If something is important, it spreads. It dominates headlines. It demands attention.

But not everything that trends reaches the masses. They don’t dominate the news cycle. They don’t spark immediate outrage.

They move like waves beneath the ocean, building, rolling forward, and cresting without most people ever noticing.

A kind of stealth trend.

Something is changing in the world.

Not in one country. Not in one court. Not in one isolated headline.

Across the Western globe, the treatment of Christian belief is shifting. Not outlawed. Not banned outright. But increasingly scrutinized, interpreted, and, in many cases, penalized.

And people are starting to notice.

In Sweden, a Christian family lost custody of their children after authorities began investigating their Christian beliefs, which included going to church three times a week.

In Finland, a sitting member of parliament was prosecuted for expressing her views on human sexuality, rooted in her Christian faith. After being acquitted twice, the case was pursued all the way to the Supreme Court, where she was ultimately convicted and fined for statements in a pamphlet written years earlier.

Even where courts acknowledged she had not incited violence, the line had shifted, where interpretation, not just intent, became decisive.

In Canada, lawmakers passed legislation that removed a long-standing legal protection for religious speech. Soon, Canucks could be jailed for criticizing homosexuality.

And here at home this week, the Chicago Bulls waived guard Jaden Ivey for speaking openly about his Christian faith.

Different nations. Different systems. Different facts.

But the same pattern.

Not about banning Christianity

It is about something more subtle, and in many ways, more powerful.

The lines of religious expression are becoming harder to see. The protections are becoming less explicit. And the consequences are becoming less predictable.

There was a time when you could hold your beliefs and express them. Others might disagree, even strongly, but the ground beneath you was firm.

That clarity is fading. In its place is something else. A system where belief is technically allowed, but increasingly monitored, scrutinized, and penalized.

A system where the question is no longer simply, “Is this what the Bible says?” quietly becomes:

“Is this permitted?”

And when the answer to that question is unclear, something predictable happens.

People begin to weigh their words, soften their convictions, and stay quiet when they once would have spoken.

Not because they no longer believe, but because they are asking a new question:

What will this cost me?

This is how speech changes without ever being formally banned.

Not through a single law.

Not through a single ruling.

But through a pattern of consequences that people can’t predict.

Say the wrong thing, and something bad happens.

Maybe it’s legal.

Maybe it’s professional.

Maybe it’s social.

But it’s enough. Enough to make the next person hesitate.

And yet, for the Christian, hesitation is not the calling.

Christ did not prepare His followers for silence

In Matthew 10:27, Jesus said:

“What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the rooftops.”

This was never meant to be a hidden faith.

It was meant to be declared. Openly. Publicly. Without apology.

And Scripture leaves no room for misunderstanding the cost.

In 2 Timothy 3:12:

“Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

Not occasionally. Not in extreme circumstances. But as a reality.

The silent are rarely persecuted, because those who say nothing risk nothing.

But that is not the path we are given.

At the same time, Christ gives us wisdom, not just boldness.

In Matthew 7:6, He says:

“Do not cast your pearls before swine.”

This is not a command to withdraw. It is a command for discernment.

We are not called to argue endlessly with those who are hostile. We are not called to provoke for the sake of reaction. We are called to proclaim truth, not weaponize it.

There is a difference.

We speak from the rooftops, not to target individuals, but to declare what is true.

We do not tailor that truth to fit the moment. We do not soften it to avoid consequences. And we do not abandon it because the cost has increased.

But neither do we waste it on those who have no interest in hearing it.

The balance many are losing

Some retreat into silence out of fear. Others charge into constant conflict without wisdom.

Christ calls us to neither.

He calls us to stand, to speak, and to discern.

And that brings us back to the moment we are in now.

Because what is changing is not the command.

What is changing is the environment in which that command is lived out.

The goalposts are moving. What was spoken freely now carries a cost.

But for the Christian, the path does not change.

It does not bend to culture.

It does not yield to pressure.

It does not adjust to avoid consequences.

It remains what it has always been.

A command. To speak. To stand. And when necessary, to endure.

Because in the end, the question is not whether the cost is rising.

The question is whether we are willing to pay it.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.