Michele Fritchie
4h

Okay, we've gone from the frog in the kettle to the wolf among the sheep. In the account of the fall of man, though I believe Satan appeared to Adam and his wife not as a snake, but a being of light whose Shekinah glory had dimmed , nevertheless Satan's more disasterous temptations have always been the oily, subtle things that slide in. He always hints of a positive outcome, the usefulness of disobeying God. It appeals to our good side, which wants what's best. I do surveys for four different sites, and they say they will keep my information secure for one year before deleting it. I also do my darnedest not to put my face on screen; the only time I have is on the Social Security site. (I swear they put more lines on my face than I know I have!) If only we could confirm whether or not our sensitive information is, in fact, being deleted annually, and not shared with others, and delete it ourselves, then it might be more tolerable. But we can't trust them to let us do that, can we?

Ernest Mawyer
5h

It doesn't take a brilliant person to see the writing is on the wall. We really have to adjust our lives, stay in the Word, and then meet Jesus when the time comes. They are building a data center right next to me, and that is where all your thoughts, information, and privacy will go. We can't stop it, no matter how much the few of us who pay attention want to see change.

