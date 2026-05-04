Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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American Christian Citizen's avatar
American Christian Citizen
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Jesus and Peter and Jude warned us that the later days would be like the days of the Flood when humans and non-humans messed around with God's created reproductive order and like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah when humans messed around with God's created reproductive order. The end result was God's judgment.

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Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
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When God created the heavens, earth and all that is in them, He declared them to be good. The word translated good can also mean right, proper, correct, perfect, etc.. We are created in God's image, and He is perfect. But then sin entered our nature as well as the world, and for this reason we have birth defects, genetic conditions, mental illness, etc.. Accidents, criminal activity, war, disease and other issues also cause people to be "less than perfect". But when you stop and think about it, there is a silver cloud in this: a child born with certain health issues gives work for doctors, nurses, therapists, social workers, etc..

As I was reading the article, the thought that by optimizing humans we could cause a wave of unemployment in several fields. If it got to the point where humans, animals, and plants were perfect and didn't need health care, fertilization, and so on, more industries would be impacted. But God's original purpose for humans was that we help each other. If the fields of medicine, agriculture, veterinary services, etc., were depopulated, it could lead to mass unemployment. And we would see vast, worldwide homelessness, though I presume these perfected humans would have been programmed not to be criminal, nevertheless society will suffer greatly. By tending and caring for a child who is less than perfect, compassion and real love bloom.

I remember back in the 70s there was a family named the DeBolts who, after having children of their own, decided to adopt children who were handicapped. Reader's Digest featured their story in an article, later in their Digest Books, titled "Who are the DeBolts and what are they doing with (I forget the number) Children.?" They adopted or fostered children who were Asian as well as Caucasian, and when they took in a Black girl who had been born without all four limbs, that was a special challenge. They got hate mail and phone calls about that, and were confronted publicly by people as well. But they really helped those children; I believe they all went on to become successful in their lives. That is the acme of humans helping humans, obeying God's command. We should never cause humanity to meet a particular standard, except God's standard.

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