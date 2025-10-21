Shahriar a.ka. “White Tiger”

Imagine a 13-year-old girl, painfully shy and wrestling with his identity, typing “I got some stuff going on that I want to live for lol”—only to be manipulated into livestreaming her suicide hours later.

That’s Jay Taylor’s story, exposed this month in a gut-wrenching Washington Post investigation.

As the ringleader, a German medical student alias ‘White Tiger,’ faces 200+ charges, we’re forced to ask:

How did ‘ghouls’ in online shadows like the 764 group turn Discord chats into death sentences?

And why has it taken three years for justice?

Jay Taylor, a transgender teen from the quiet Seattle suburb of Gig Harbor, was found dead on January 17, 2022, after hanging herself in a grocery store parking lot.

What seemed like a tragic suicide quickly unraveled into something far darker: her iPhone, propped nearby, had broadcast her final moments on Instagram to a live audience of predators who egged her on.

“You got a rope?” one messaged. Another urged her to do it nak…