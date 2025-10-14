Dream Theater’s video “Bend the Clock” from their Parasomnia album

Picture this: a man stands before a burning forest. The sky glows orange, the air crackles, and in that unbearable light, he sees two faces—a young girl and an older one—staring back at him with accusation, not fear.

He knows why they’re there. He lit the match.

It’s the perfect image of guilt: the crime you can’t undo replaying itself forever.

That scene isn’t from a sermon or a courtroom testimony. It’s from a music video—one most people will never watch.

The progressive-rock band Dream Theater released a song called “Bend the Clock.”

And in seven haunting minutes, they captured what theologians and philosophers have struggled to describe for centuries: the torment of a conscience that can’t stop replaying its sin.

The song’s refrain pleads,

“If I could bend the clock, the passageway of time, leave it all behind.”

It isn’t just insomnia. It’s damnation. The man can’t move, can’t breathe, can’t change what’s been done. Time it…