“America is facing an existential threat — the spread of Sharia Law.”

— Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

That’s not a quote from Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s fiery One Law Under God speech earlier this month.

It’s from Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who just introduced H.R. 5722 — the Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act.

With that declaration, Roy took the One Law Under God warning from the Senate floor to the House chamber — turning conviction into action.

When Sen. Tommy Tuberville stood before the U.S. Senate and called for a nationwide ban on Sharia law, he declared that “there is only room for one law in this country, and that’s the Constitution of the United States of America.”

He warned that if America continued to ignore the threat, “the United States will look like Europe in ten years or less.”

Now, Roy is taking that same warning and writing it into law.

He’s joined by a growing list of House cosponsors — Reps. Randy Fine (FL), Keith Self (TX), Tim Burchett (TN), among many others.

Their bill makes one thi…