Musk’s private message to Sam Altman: “The fate of civilization is at stake.”
OpenAI’s warning to the court about “wild and sensational accusations.”
Are we witnessing a billionaire feud, or a fight over the future of AI?
The money problem: OpenAI’s massive burn rate and infrastructure costs.
Why Musk may emerge stronger regardless of outcome.
What this means for OpenAI, Microsoft, and the AI race.
The Fate of Civilization is At Stake | Ep 2
Musk vs OpenAI
Feb 18, 2026
