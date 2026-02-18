Patriot Majority Report

Shout Out Patriots Podcast
The Fate of Civilization is At Stake | Ep 2
Musk vs OpenAI
Martin Mawyer
Feb 18, 2026

  • Musk’s private message to Sam Altman: “The fate of civilization is at stake.”

  • OpenAI’s warning to the court about “wild and sensational accusations.”

  • Are we witnessing a billionaire feud, or a fight over the future of AI?

  • The money problem: OpenAI’s massive burn rate and infrastructure costs.

  • Why Musk may emerge stronger regardless of outcome.

  • What this means for OpenAI, Microsoft, and the AI race.

