In the fall of 2015, the Republican establishment was drunk on confidence.

Jeb Bush was sitting on a massive $100 million war chest. He had the backing of every party elder, the blessing of legacy media, and total control over the Republican National Committee. The establishment looked at their spreadsheets and declared themselves invincible.

A loud, chaotic populist named Donald Trump was just a temporary glitch, and decidedly more humorous than threatening. The firewall would hold.

We all know how that ended. Jeb was out of the race quicker than an unexpected sneeze, and the firewall turned out to be made of paper. The establishment mistook financial clout, narrative dominance, and institutional power for actual cultural relevance.

Today, the exact same delusion is taking root on the other side of the aisle.

The Democratic establishment, now fractured over U.S. aid to Israel, is betting on bank accounts, powerful lobby groups, and the clout of aging guards to seal the cracks. They are running the Jeb Bush playbook step-for-step, totally blind to the fact that the ground beneath them has already given way.

Moving a Broom Against the Tide

The writing on the wall crystallized just days ago on the House floor, when a majority of voting House Democrats did the unthinkable: they voted to completely cut off foreign military aid to America’s closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel.

The Richter scale of the party’s progressive wing is no longer an annoying tremor. It’s sending shockwaves.

Nevertheless, the institutional response from mainstream, pro-Israel lobbies will be predictable. Just as in past election cycles, they’ll pour historic amounts of cash directly into Democratic primaries to fund moderate incumbents and crush progressive challengers.

On paper, the strategy looks like a triumphant plan. The moderates will win targeted seats and the leadership will remain intact.

But this is a classic rear-guard action. It buys an election cycle or two of compliance from aging politicians, but it does absolutely nothing to stop the generational tide moving through the voting booths. The establishment is spending tens of millions of dollars to win individual skirmishes while completely surrendering the cultural territory that decides the war.

It’s a playbook that doomed the Bush GOP.

You Can’t Out-Spend a Generational Shift

Why did the old Republican guard lose their party so spectacularly to MAGA? Because they forgot that political systems lag behind cultural shifts. They thought the rules of the RNC mattered more than the raw energy of the base.

The Democratic establishment is committing the exact same error of arrogance. They point to their top-down primary rules, their superdelegates, and their centrist leadership as proof that a progressive, democratic socialist takeover is impossible.

They are misreading the tea leaves. The progressive left isn’t just running for office; they have successfully captured the media, the universities, and the cultural engines that socialize the next generation of voters.

When a massive cultural shift collides with an aging political establishment, the establishment loses. Every single time.

In a democracy, voters ultimately hold the ballots. If a rising generation is fundamentally socialized to view traditional foreign policy as obsolete, a massive infusion of billionaire PAC money eventually stops working. In fact, it becomes toxic—a visible symbol of “outside interference” that actually energizes the populist base it was meant to suppress.

The Coming Realignment

This leaves traditional Jewish donor networks—the financial anchor of the Democratic coalition for half a century—in a precarious position.

Historically, the goal was to keep support for Israel strictly bipartisan so that a change in the White House wouldn’t mean an existential freeze for a key ally. But you cannot buy influence with an establishment that is dying.

If the donor base continues to aggressively finance an internal civil war within the Democratic Party, they risk hardening an ideological disagreement into a permanent, deeply personalized hostility among the party’s future leaders. They are trying to rule a kingdom that no longer exists, citing “how things formerly worked” to a generation that doesn’t care.

Political systems always look most impregnable right before they collapse. Future historians will look back at today’s record-breaking primary spending and realize it wasn’t a sign of strength—it was the political equivalent of trying to hold back the ocean with a broom.

The writing is on the wall. The John Kennedy Democratic Party is dead and will soon be buried alongside the Bush Republican Party.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.