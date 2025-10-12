Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earl-Sears (R) challenges her opponent, Abigail Spanberger (L), on her support of Attorney General candidate Jay Jones

Are Virginians really about to live in a state where the next attorney general could be Jay Jones, who believes it’s acceptable—even commendable—to murder your neighbor over political differences?

Not only that, might they also live under a newly elected governor who doesn’t seem to care?

That could be the future Virginia — my home, and the headquarters of the Christian Action Network, where I serve as president and founder.

But this isn’t just where I work; it’s where I now face a deadly threat from a political opponent who wants to kill me for our stand on God’s rainbow — that it represents His covenant of love with humanity, not a symbol for sexual deviancy.

That gut-punching threat reached my home as I sat quietly — and emotionally — watching Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It was sad, …