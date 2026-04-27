Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mrkdvsn's avatar
mrkdvsn
6h

Those who control this will begin by deceiving the partakers by making it look very good. But those controllers will then make bad things happen to people with this technology if they do not "cooperate" and follow the "narrative"

Reply
Share
Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
2h

Okay, I see two possibilities with Neuromate. One, implant one into a person who has a mental illness, especially one who is potentially violent, and it could be programmed to "Talk" the person out of doing something harmful to themselves or others. That would be good. Two is anything requiring any kind of internet capability, or computerized system, can be hacked with disastrous results. What if this was programmed to gradually induce a person to turn away from Christ, and follow socialism, globalism, etc., leading up to taking the mark of the Antichrist? That would be beyond bad, it would be nightmare fuel. There comes a time when we have to say no to advanced technology. I was shopping earlier today, and was hoping to find a kitchen timer like the one I have. It doesn't require batteries, I bought it in 1998; but all I could find at Target were the digital, battery-operated ones. I know whatever I use the timer for, nothing can hack it, and I prefer digital watches over analog ones because I can't destroy them by over winding, (it's happened!) but sometimes you just appreciate non-electrical stuff. The ticking my timer makes keeps me aware of what's going on, and is a source of neutral background sound. Besides, batteries are toxic waste. Yes, I agree, this must be viewed circumspectly and not just accepting or rejecting it completely. But I see more potential bad for this than good.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture