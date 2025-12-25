Jeremy Morris, the “Christmas Lawyer,” shares his story of standing firm for faith, family, and Christmas cheer, proving that light and joy still win, especially at Christmastime. Merry Christmas.

Every now and then, a Christmas story comes along that feels like it belongs in a Hallmark movie, complete with twinkling lights, stubborn Grinchies, and a happy ending that reminds us why this season matters.

This is one of those stories.

It begins with a lawyer named Jeremy Morris, an Idaho father who loved Christmas so much that he decided to go all out.

And when we say “all out,” we mean hundreds of thousands of lights, hot chocolate, Santa Claus, and families gathering together to celebrate the season and raise money for children battling cancer.

What could possibly go wrong?

Enter the homeowner’s association.

Instead of seeing joy, charity, and community, the HOA saw something else entirely.

They sent letters. They hired lawyers. They demanded the lights come down. What followed was not a simple neighborhood dispute, but a years-long legal saga that climbed all the way to the steps of the United States Supreme Court.

For a time, it looked like the Grinches had won.

A jury initially sided with Morris. Then a judge overturned it. Then the appeals dragged on for years. At one point, Morris was even ordered to pay massive legal fees himself.

Through it all, he kept his sense of humor, his faith, and his love for Christmas.

And then, quietly, something changed.

After years of fighting and mounting legal costs, the HOA realized Morris was not going away.

A settlement was reached. Not only did he win, but he won by a wide margin. The HOA ended up paying him significantly more than the original jury award after spending a fortune trying to shut down Christmas.

So what did Morris do with the money?

Leave a comment

He bought more Christmas lights.

Lots more.

He joked that every time he screwed in a bulb, he thought of the HOA that tried to stop Christmas.

This year, instead of courtrooms and cease-and-desist letters, his family filled their home with fourteen Christmas trees and an indoor winter wonderland. Outdoor displays are coming again too, in a place where Christmas is welcomed, not feared.

There is something wonderfully fitting about that.

Christmas, after all, has always pushed back the darkness. It has always survived those who tried to silence it. And it has always had a way of turning what was meant for harm into something joyful.

Today, as families gather around tables, trees, and fireplaces, we wish you a very Merry Christmas.

This is the day we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and the greatest gift ever given to the world. A gift of hope. A gift of light. A gift no Grinch, no HOA, and no court ruling could ever take away.

May your home be filled with warmth, your heart with peace, and your Christmas with joy.

Merry Christmas from all of us, and may the light of Christ shine brightly in your life today and always.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. Subscribe for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.