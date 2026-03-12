Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
1d

Thanks for writing about this. Roblox is definitely a problem needing much exposure. If we had a MSM who was even remotely honest, parents everywhere would be alerted to this criminal and abhorrent behavior occurring in Roblox and Roblox would summarily implode. I’m of the opinion, Roblox could employ an AI to root out these evil creatures in ways humans cannot by exploiting back door architecture and via the coding so there would not be a way for a perpetrator to disappear. Their lack of real efforts to combat this and protect children only proves their greed and makes them incredibly complicit.

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2 replies by Martin Mawyer and others
Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
1d

Evil always finds a way to insinuate itself . Why aren't parents monitoring what their kids are playing? If it were possible to trace these monsters, their activities, conversations, etc. could be recorded, and used as evidence to bring these monsters to justice. They need to re-open the mental hospitals and put these evil people away for life. Of course, kids could be introduced to good old-fashioned board games, too.. no predators there.

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