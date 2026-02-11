The Case Against Open AI | Ep. 1

In this episode, we cover:
Why Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and what triggered the lawsuit
How OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit AI safety lab, and how that mission changed
The promises Musk says were made about openness, safety, and control
When profit, secrecy, and power entered the picture
What the lawsuit actually alleges, not headlines or speculation
What is at stake if Musk wins or loses the case
Why this legal battle could shape who controls artificial intelligence in the future
This is Episode 1 of the Musk vs OpenAI podcast series. To get alerts for future episodes, opt-in here.
