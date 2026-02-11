The Case Against Open AI | Ep. 1

In this episode, we cover:

Why Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and what triggered the lawsuit

How OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit AI safety lab, and how that mission changed

The promises Musk says were made about openness, safety, and control

When profit, secrecy, and power entered the picture

What the lawsuit actually alleges, not headlines or speculation

What is at stake if Musk wins or loses the case