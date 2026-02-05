Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Case Against Open AI

Elon Musk, broken promises, and the fight over humanity's future
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Feb 05, 2026

In this episode, we cover:

  • Why Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and what triggered the lawsuit

  • How OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit AI safety lab, and how that mission changed

  • The promises Musk says were made about openness, safety, and control

  • When profit, secrecy, and power entered the picture

  • What the lawsuit actually alleges, not headlines or speculation

  • What is at stake if Musk wins or loses the case

  • Why this legal battle could shape who controls artificial intelligence in the future

This is Episode 1 of the Musk vs OpenAI podcast series.

Leave a comment

Share

Patriot Majority Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture