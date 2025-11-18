Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
1d

If studying Satan and his ways was unholy, then Jesus and the Apostles would've been disqualified to teach the Gospel. Jesus was very much aware of Satan, having known him before Satan, then known as Lucifer, convinced one-third of heaven's angels to rebel with him against God. The Apostles, having experienced Satan-led suffering for the Gospel, and most of them were also martyred through Satan's influence, would also been very aware of how Satan works. Therefore, it is wisdom, not heresy, to study the devil and his ways. As long as you stay away from those things which draw people into Satan's realm, know about them but don't participate in them, you're ahead of the game. I have a book by a gentleman who is gifted in deliverance ministry. He learned how demons' culture works, the rules they live by, and that made him better at dealing with demons when delivering people from them. It's interesting reading, and instructional for believers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Martin Mawyer
Robert Walsh's avatar
Robert Walsh
2d

IMO, there is also an anti-Abrahamic seed war in place. It is Satan's counterfeit. Immigration, covid, culling of first born, white, Christian, culling of elderly, wise thru sorcery (medicine). Reducing offspring by promoting selfish lifestyles and treating healty men for prostate cancer and similar cancers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Mawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture