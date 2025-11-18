The two-horned trickster doesn’t hide the construction — he counts on Christians being too distracted to notice what he’s building.

The most dangerous enemy is the one you ignore.

I was reminded of that recently while watching a YouTube sermon from a well-known megachurch.

The pastor was anxiously warning his congregation about the subtle dangers of artificial intelligence — its ability to impersonate your voice, manipulate your emotions, and fabricate entire realities out of digital air.

Amen, I thought.

This is exactly the right message for the moment—exposing the Antichrist’s scaffolding. I was pumped.

But then someone dropped a YouTube comment that could have been forged in the fires of hell itself — a comment that instantly ignited an argument:

“Churches need to stop talking about the Devil and focus on Christ.”

And I could almost hear Satan saying his own,

“Amen.”

Because this is his age-old strategy.

His favorite camouflage.

His masterpiece of misdirection.

Erect the scaffolding…

keep it in plain sight…

and hope Christians fawn over the pillars and wet cement while whispering polite, harmless speculations about what’s being built.

Satan’s First Strategy: Get Christians to Believe Studying Him Is Unspiritual

Some Christians honestly believe the mission of the church is to ignore the Devil.

To pretend that spiritual warfare is too negative.

Too divisive.

Too “Old Testament.”

But here’s a question every believer needs to confront:

What commander marches onto a battlefield without analyzing the enemy?

No general says,

“Let’s focus only on our troops. Let’s ignore the opposing army.”

No strategist says,

“Ignore the enemy’s supply lines, weapons, tactics, and objectives.”

But that’s exactly what Satan wants from the Church.

He wants a blind, cheerful, smiling army walking into an ambush.

He wants Christians who only study Christ’s beauty — but never Satan’s strategy.

He wants churches that preach comfort — but never confrontation.

He wants sermons about hope — but never warnings.

Because a church that refuses to analyze the enemy — choosing Beetle Bailey naps over battlefield intelligence — is a church that has already surrendered.

While We Take Our Naps, Something Is Being Built

That brings us to the sentence at the heart of this entire moment:

“The Antichrist wants a world where Christians don’t notice the scaffolding going up around them.”

Scaffolding is the perfect metaphor.

It’s quiet.

It’s easy to ignore.

It’s “temporary,” so nobody takes it seriously.

It looks harmless, even purposeful.

But scaffolding is what goes up before a major construction project begins.

And make no mistake — something global is being built.

Digital ID systems in Europe and Australia.

Censorship regimes disguised as “safety.”

AI-driven surveillance with moral scoring systems.

Schools discipling children into a world where God is optional and government is absolute.

A worldwide push for “uniform values” that don’t look uniform at all — they look anti-Christian.

This isn’t chaos.

It’s construction.

And Satan’s banking on one thing:

Christians won’t look up.

Why the Devil Wants Christians to “Just Focus on Christ”

It sounds spiritual.

It sounds wholesome.

It sounds like good doctrine.

But the same Bible that says “fix your eyes on Jesus” also says:

“Be sober, be vigilant” (1 Peter 5:8)

“Do not be ignorant of Satan’s schemes” (2 Cor. 2:11)

“Put on the full armor of God” (Ephesians 6:11)

You don’t put on armor unless a battle is underway.

You don’t stay vigilant unless an enemy is nearby.

You don’t study schemes unless someone is scheming.

Satan knows Scripture as well as any seminary professor.

He knows the commands.

He knows the warnings.

He knows the Bible instructs Christians to analyze his strategies.

So he created a deception tailor-made for the modern church:

“Talking about me is unspiritual.”

He loves that one.

He thrives on it.

He built an empire on it.

Because if the Church never names the enemy,

never studies the enemy,

never exposes the enemy,

never warns about the enemy—

Then the enemy gets to build his scaffolding in peace.

We Are Watching the Construction of a Global System

Technology is advancing faster than morality.

Governments are growing bigger than accountability.

Corporations are more powerful than borders.

And AI…

AI is rewriting the very concept of truth.

Not because it’s evil in itself,

but because evil is thrilled to use it.

And yet the average Christian is told:

“Stop talking about Satan. That’s fearmongering.”

“Stop talking about deception. That’s negative.”

“Stop talking about prophecy. That’s fringe stuff.”

Perfect.

Exactly what Satan wants.

Exactly what the Antichrist requires.

A distracted Church.

A comfortable Church.

A Church that refuses to name the rising system for what it is.

THE “ELECT” WARNING — AND WHY IT MATTERS MORE NOW THAN EVER

There’s a verse in Scripture that should make every believer stop, breathe, and pay attention.

Jesus Himself said that in the last days, “even the elect could be deceived” if He did not return and intervene.

Pause on that.

Not the lukewarm.

Not the fringe.

Not the skeptics.

But the elect!

The faithful.

The devoted.

The ones who love Jesus.

The ones who know Scripture.

The ones sitting in the pews every Sunday.

If they are vulnerable…

if they can be deceived…

Then deception must be unimaginably powerful.

And here is the part the modern Church does not want to face:

The elect are deceived precisely because they never recognized the scaffolding being built around them.

Not because they were weak.

Not because they were rebellious.

But because the deception was engineered — weaponized — to blend in.

And never in human history has deception been more technologically advanced than it is right now.

Today, deception is no longer a whisper from a serpent or a false teacher behind a pulpit.

It’s industrial-grade.

Digital.

Global.

Instant.

It comes through:

AI deepfakes that can mimic a trusted voice or create a false event.

Scams that exploit innocence, fear, and urgency — targeting both the elderly and children.

News media that manufactures narratives instead of reporting truth.

Politicians who lie with such precision that truth becomes unrecognizable.

Hollywood storytellers who moralize evil, normalize rebellion, and glamorize spiritual darkness.

This is deception with a budget.

With servers.

With algorithms.

With psychological research.

With global reach.

And Satan knows exactly what he’s doing.

If he can fool the elect — the strongest believers —

Then he can certainly fool the distracted, the careless, and the apathetic.

The scaffolding is deception.

The structure is control.

And the victims are the very people who believe they are immune to deception.

The Real Danger: Christian Blindness in the Most Prophetic Era Since the Early Church

We are living in the most biblically charged moment since the first century — and yet many Christians are spiritually asleep.

They see digital ID and say, “Convenience.”

They see censorship powers and say, “Safety.”

They see AI impersonation and say, “Cool tech.”

They see global governance and say, “Efficiency.”

They see scaffolding.

But they never imagine what’s coming next.

The Call: It’s Time for the Church To Wake Up and Look Up

The Antichrist isn’t waiting for permission.

He’s waiting for blindness.

He doesn’t need to overpower the Church.

He just needs us to believe studying him is unholy.

He doesn’t need to hide —

Just convince Christians it’s tacky to look.

But not you.

Not now.

You see the scaffolding.

You recognize the design.

And you understand the strategy.

And that is exactly where awakening begins.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. Subscribe for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.