An 1800s locomotive thunders across a fragile microchip. The old world rushes forward on new foundations that were never built to carry this kind of weight.

Something strange is happening in the world of artificial intelligence. It is expanding, accelerating, and exploding with money and hype.

Yet at the same time, it is stumbling, shaking, and cracking under its own weight. For the first time in modern history, an industry is rising and collapsing in the same moment.

This is why you and I are watching it so closely. Not only because it will change the world, but because it already is. And the speed of this change looks less like an economic cycle and more like a sign of the times.

Today’s chaos is not an accident. It has happened before.

1. The Railroad Mania of the 1800s

In the nineteenth century, nations believed railroads were the future. So, governments and investors shoveled money into duplicate lines, half-baked companies, and wild speculation.

The logic was simple. Lay tracks everywh…