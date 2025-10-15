Somewhere in Cambodia, men and women sit behind locked doors, beaten and starved—forced to type scripted messages that drain American families of their savings.

This week, the U.S. Justice Department announced the largest crypto forfeiture in American history—about $15 billion in bitcoin tied to a sprawling “pig-butchering” scam network.

Prosecutors say the operation used trafficked workers in violent compounds to run romance-and-investment cons on an industrial scale.

The alleged architect, Chen Zhi, chairman of Cambodia’s Prince Group, has been indicted and remains at large.

This was not a handful of bad actors.

They paid for mansions, yachts, private jets, even fine art—bought with the life savings of ordinary people.

Here’s the hard truth: as long as scam syndicates can freely target Americans—and freely move their loot—the abuse continues.

The current patchwork of agencies is not built for this new kind of cross-border cyber-fraud fused with human trafficking.

What must change:

America needs a dedicated Federal Anti-Scam Bureau—with the mandate and tools to

coordinate international takedowns with Treasury, State, and allies.

👉 If you haven’t done so already, add your name: Sign the Federal Anti-Scam Bureau petition

Every signature tells Congress this isn’t “online mischief.” It’s organized crime plus modern-day slavery—and it demands a focused, permanent response.