The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie underscores the growing challenge of investigating sophisticated criminal networks in the digital age.

On February 6, I wrote about the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. In that article, I made a prediction that some readers may have considered overly pessimistic.

I wrote that I feared investigators would never find Nancy Guthrie or those responsible for her disappearance.

It wasn’t because I doubted the dedication of the FBI or local law enforcement.

It was because I believe America is fighting twenty-first-century criminal enterprises with a twentieth-century structure, and what’s needed now more than ever is a Federal Anti-Scam Bureau.

Here we are, more than five months later. Nancy Guthrie has still not been found. No kidnapper has been publicly identified, and the investigation remains open.

I sincerely hope tomorrow proves me wrong. I hope Nancy is found alive and those responsible are brought to justice.

But whether that happens tomorrow or five years from now, the larger problem remains exactly where it was when I first wrote about it.

The Crime Has Changed. Our Response Hasn’t.

In high-profile disappearances like Nancy Guthrie’s, the immediate aftermath is no longer just a physical search; it’s a digital assault.

Within hours, scammers weaponize cheap voice-cloning software to fabricate ransom calls, launch fraudulent go-fund-me campaigns, and flood tip lines with spoofed leads.

Investigators aren’t just searching for a missing person; they are forced to spend critical, early hours hacking through a thick forest of international cyber fraud designed specifically to exploit desperation.

The crime on the ground is instantly tangled in the crime in the cloud.

Today’s criminal organizations don’t just rob banks.

· They steal identities from another continent.

· They spoof telephone numbers.

· They clone voices with artificial intelligence.

· They move money through cryptocurrency.

· They disappear behind encrypted communications, burner devices, shell companies, and international jurisdictions.

Even worse, they often exploit the investigation itself by sending fake ransom demands, fraudulent fundraising appeals, and other schemes designed to confuse investigators and prey upon desperate families.

This isn’t ordinary fraud.

It is organized, technologically sophisticated crime.

No One Is Winning This Fight

Every day Americans receive scam texts, phishing emails, fake invoices, romance scams, investment fraud, government impersonation calls, and package delivery scams.

Millions of them.

The people behind these crimes work full time.

Their only job is fraud.

Meanwhile, responsibility is scattered across local police departments, state agencies, the FBI, the Secret Service, the FTC, the Postal Inspection Service, banks, telecommunications companies, and countless other organizations.

Everyone has part of the mission.

No one owns the mission.

America Needs a Federal Anti-Scam Bureau

Imagine if we fought terrorism this way.

Or narcotics.

Or organized crime.

Instead, America created specialized organizations because those threats required specialized expertise.

Scams have reached that point.

A Federal Anti-Scam Bureau would not replace existing agencies.

Creating a Federal Anti-Scam Bureau isn’t about expanding government bloat. It’s about eliminating it.

Right now, taxpayers are funding overlapping cyber units across a dozen different agencies, each fighting for budget while passing the buck on jurisdiction. Unifying these scattered efforts under one roof replaces redundant bureaucracy with surgical focus, ensuring we spend fewer resources on administrative red tape and more on dismantling the syndicates.

It would become America’s center of excellence for combating organized scam networks.

Its investigators would understand cryptocurrency tracing, AI impersonation, digital identity theft, spoofing technologies, international fraud rings, and online financial crime as thoroughly as today’s scammers do.

Its mission would be simple.

· Find them.

· Identify them.

· Disrupt them.

· Shut them down.

This Is Bigger Than One Case

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance isn’t proof that America needs a Federal Anti-Scam Bureau.

But it is a reminder that our current system is struggling against criminal organizations that have become faster, more sophisticated, and more technologically advanced than ever before.

I hope Nancy comes home.

I hope those responsible are arrested.

Nothing would make me happier than to be wrong about my February prediction.

But hope is not a strategy.

Until America treats organized scam networks as a national security-level criminal threat worthy of a dedicated federal bureau, countless families will continue to become victims while the criminals simply disappear into the digital shadows.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.