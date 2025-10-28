Sex Warfare: How China and Russia Are Weaponizing Seduction Against America
They’re not hacking our computers anymore — they’re hacking our people.
China and Russia have discovered something Silicon Valley forgot: even the best cybersecurity in the world can’t protect a weak heart.
According to new intelligence reports, foreign operatives are targeting American tech professionals not with malware, but with manicures, smiles, and dating-app profiles.
As reported in Techspot, it’s called “sex warfare.” And it’s costing America billions.