Dean Haskins's avatar
Dean Haskins
8d

Your views sadly reflect a complete lack of spiritual understanding, which comes only from the Holy Spirit. There was no landmass country in the world called "israel" until 1948. What the world falsely calls "israel" is largely what scripture called "Canaan." Yisra-el has never been land; it is people.

What you're referring to as "replacement theology" is a school of thought within christianity, but christianity is a counterfeit of the one true faith of the scriptures. And, most who are lost in christianity's false teachings do not grasp the vast numbers of physical-foreshadow-to-spiritual-real-substance constructs throughout the scriptures. It is not that something replaced something else, but that scripture presents physical foreshadows of future-revealed spiritual real substances.

Thus, the lambs sacrificed at Passover are physical foreshadows of Messiah Yahoshua's Passover crucifixion (1 Corinthians 5:7). The physical temple in Jerusalem was a foreshadow of Messiah's bride, whose name is Y'isra-el, and is not based on anything physical (race, bloodline, geography, etc.), but is wholly spiritual (1 Corinthians 6:19). Physical Jews are a foreshadow of true Jews (Romans 2:29), and the OLD covenant is a physical foreshadow of the NEW covenant (Galatians 3:28-29, 4:21-31, Hebrews 8:10).

And, the apostle Paul taught in Romans 11 that the physical Jews (natural branches) who rejected Messiah Yahoshua were CUT OFF from Yisra-el, while anyone of any race or bloodline who is given the NEW covenant (1 Cor. 11:25) is grafted into Yisra-el. That which is cut off from a tree is no longer a part of the tree, and that which is grafted onto a tree becomes a part of that tree.

Yisra-el is the name of Messiah Yahoshua's bride, it is not a landmass anywhere on this earth.

https://wottblog.com/index.php/who-do-abraham-isaac-and-jacob-physically-represent/

