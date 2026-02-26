A container ship transits the Panama Canal’s lock system — one of the world’s most strategic maritime chokepoints and a critical artery for U.S. trade and military logistics.

On February 23, 2026, Panama took a decisive step to reclaim control over the Balboa and Cristóbal ports, ending the long-standing concession held by Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings.

The move followed a January 29 ruling by Panama’s Supreme Court declaring the original 1997 concession unconstitutional.

While this decision affirms Panama’s sovereignty, it also marks a significant strategic victory for the United States.

The Panama Canal is not merely a commercial passageway. It is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, facilitating roughly 5 percent of global maritime commerce.

Think of the canal as a highway owned by Panama. The ports are the toll plazas and freight hubs attached to that highway.

Although Panama controls the waterway itself, a Hong Kong–based firm managed the terminals at either end. That doesn’t mean China controlled the canal — but it did mean a Chinese-linked operator had access to shipping flows, manifests, and logistical data tied to a critical global chokepoint.

Nearly 40 percent of container traffic moving through the canal is tied to U.S. interests. For American industry, agriculture, and military logistics, its uninterrupted and secure operation is indispensable.

Under the prior arrangement, concerns emerged over the strategic implications of Chinese-linked management overseeing port operations adjacent to the canal.

In an era of intensifying U.S.–China competition, access to sensitive shipping data — including cargo manifests, transit schedules, and logistical patterns — presents vulnerabilities that extend beyond commerce into national security.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, led by Rep. John Moolenaar, raised alarms about these risks, particularly the canal’s role in supporting U.S. military readiness and supply chain resilience.

Addressing the Economic Impact

Safeguarding more than $270 billion in annual cargo from potential exposure to adversarial influence is not a theoretical concern — it is a strategic imperative.

The court’s ruling also addressed longstanding economic issues.

The previous concession reportedly cost Panama an estimated $1.3 billion in lost revenue due to exemptions and non-competitive terms. The forthcoming rebidding process opens the door to more transparent and competitive investment, including participation from U.S.-backed groups seeking to modernize infrastructure and improve efficiency.

This shift aligns with broader U.S. diplomatic efforts in the Western Hemisphere.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized Chinese Communist Party encroachments near the canal as inconsistent with the spirit of longstanding neutrality agreements. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department has emphasized the importance of fair opportunities for American firms operating in strategically sensitive sectors.

The Stakes

At stake is more than port management.

The canal represents leverage in times of crisis. Ensuring that it remains free from undue external influence protects not only commercial shipping lanes but also the operational mobility of the U.S. Navy.

In a region where Beijing has steadily expanded its economic footprint, Panama’s decision signals a recalibration toward balanced sovereignty rather than dependency.

Hong Kong authorities have protested the ruling, and CK Hutchison has reportedly faced market repercussions — signs that the decision reverberates beyond Panama’s borders. For the United States, however, the outcome strengthens hemispheric stability and reinforces the principle that critical infrastructure in the Americas should not become an extension of great-power rivalry.

Economically, secure and efficiently managed ports bolster American trade routes and reduce vulnerability to global disruptions. Strategically, the development counters broader Chinese initiatives across Latin America that seek long-term geopolitical influence.

In an era defined by competition among major powers, control over infrastructure is inseparable from national strength. Panama’s ruling affirms its sovereignty while contributing to greater security and stability across the Western Hemisphere.

For the United States, it is a reminder that vigilance over strategic assets is not optional — it is essential.

Dr. Alexis “Alex” Littlefield, is former Chief of Staff for Christian Action Network, holds a PhD in International Politics and has coordinated high-profile events with congressional staff and administration officials, including assistant secretaries and agency heads. Subscribe to his personal Substack page.

