Patriotism is more than sitting at home and scrolling through social media
Martin Mawyer
Jun 13, 2022

This episode of Shout Out Patriots shows that our team is more than just talking heads in front of a camera and a microphone.

First, Shout Out Patriot co-host, Pastor Jason Binder, talks about his Rally for Righteousness event. Then Ryan Mauro of the Afghan Liberty Project gives a heartbreaking update on his efforts to save Christians trying to survive Islamic extremism in Afghanistan.

We’re on the streets, in communities, and even taking our faith to far-distance countries.

Patriots know the Bible is right: “Rescue the weak and needy; Save them from the hand of the wicked.” Ps. 82:4

