A paper crown burns above a child’s head — a symbol of false kings ruling our children while the true King waits to return.

Shame is rapidly becoming a thing of the past in America.

But even though the conscience of a nation dies, sometimes things get so bad that shame creeps up again and makes you wish you were a citizen of a different country.

Such an example is found on X about a school board in a California school district. Although it’s not much fun or very entertaining to watch, this is the video in which the school board is being questioned by what seems to be a parent.

This writer once thought that I had seen it all. I have been to all but one state in the United States and traveled throughout the rest of the world, including Australia. But as I began to view this video, I felt shame all over again, like I did when I was a young man doing whatever felt good and whatever I felt like doing.

What I couldn’t understand was why the group of board members didn’t also feel shame. Why didn’t they get up and walk out of the room with their heads hanging down?

Echoes of Ephesians 5:12 sounded in my mind. This is the verse where Paul says, “For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.”

The Davis Joint Unified School District is offering boys underwear tucking kits and they are offering the girls free chest binders.